Cooling trend

By David Rogers | May 30, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 9:32 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is slowly moving across the state. Clouds will begin to thin as drier air filters in. There may still be enough low level energy this afternoon to trigger an isolated shower. However, most areas should remain dry. As high pressure establishes itself across our region expect plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures. This pattern will stick around until the middle of next week. After that look for hotter temperatures and high humidity. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, with an isolated shower, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool, Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Patly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a stray shower, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, with scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

