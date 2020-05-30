Cooling trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is slowly moving across the state. Clouds will begin to thin as drier air filters in. There may still be enough low level energy this afternoon to trigger an isolated shower. However, most areas should remain dry. As high pressure establishes itself across our region expect plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures. This pattern will stick around until the middle of next week. After that look for hotter temperatures and high humidity. Have a great and safe Weekend !