Cooling trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is slowly moving across the state. Clouds will begin to thin as drier air filters in. There may still be enough low level energy this afternoon to trigger an isolated shower. However, most areas should remain dry. As high pressure establishes itself across our region expect plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures. This pattern will stick around until the middle of next week. After that look for hotter temperatures and high humidity. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Becoming partly sunny, with an isolated shower, High: low 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool, Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Patly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a stray shower, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, with scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
