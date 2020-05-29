VDOT: Part of Rt. 759 in Augusta Co. closing June 3 for bridge work

05/29/2020 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:
STAUNTON – A portion of Route 759 (Oak Hill School Road) in Augusta County is scheduled to close for bridge maintenance and repairs for about seven weeks beginning Wednesday, June 3. The location is the bridge over Moffett Creek, between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 756 (Buck Hill Road). Detour signs will guide motorists as follows:
- Drivers approaching from the north will go west on Route 756, south on Route 730 (Stribling Springs Road) and then east on Route 728 to return to Route 759.
- Drivers approaching from the south will go west on Route 728, north on Route 730 (Stribling Springs Road) and then east on Route 756 to return to Route 759.
Route 759 is scheduled to reopen on or about Friday, July 24. All work is weather permitting.
