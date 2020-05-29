Tracking a cold front

Humid & stormy, then pleasant

By David Rogers | May 29, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 7:10 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our day is getting off to a warm and humid start. A steady southwest flow will warm the atmosphere to above normal levels Today. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will begin the development of showers and storms later this afternoon into tonight. Some of these fast moving storms will be capable of producing ha period of heavy rain and gusty wind. Conditions will improve starting this Weekend, with a cooling trend and lowering humidity. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds and sun with late showers and storms, High: low 80s

Tonight: Evening showers and storms and fog, Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low70s...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

