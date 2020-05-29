Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our day is getting off to a warm and humid start. A steady southwest flow will warm the atmosphere to above normal levels Today. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will begin the development of showers and storms later this afternoon into tonight. Some of these fast moving storms will be capable of producing ha period of heavy rain and gusty wind. Conditions will improve starting this Weekend, with a cooling trend and lowering humidity. Have a great and safe Weekend !