Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our day is getting off to a warm and humid start. A steady southwest flow will warm the atmosphere to above normal levels Today. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will begin the development of showers and storms later this afternoon into tonight. Some of these fast moving storms will be capable of producing ha period of heavy rain and gusty wind. Conditions will improve starting this Weekend, with a cooling trend and lowering humidity. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mix of clouds and sun with late showers and storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: Evening showers and storms and fog, Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low70s...Low: around 50
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.