Sentara teams up with community to offer free COVID-19 testing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is working to provide underserved communities with COVID-19 testing.
Sentara decided to team up with the city of Charlottesville, former City Councilor Wes Bellamy, UVA Health and others to set up events in central Virginia. During a testing event on Saturday, May 23 Sentara did more than 300 tests around Charlottesville and 25 people tested positive.
"We know that communities of color have disparities in outcomes when it comes to COVID-19 and we also know that a lot of people walk around without symptoms so to have an opportunity to get tested if you don’t have symptoms, whether you’re in an essential position or a health care worker it’s a great opportunity,” Director of Community Outreach for Sentara Martha Jefferson Jackie Martin said.
Sentara is working on planning more COVID-19 testing opportunities that will happen throughout the summer.
