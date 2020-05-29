Protesters in Charlottesville make their voices heard in honor of George Floyd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – People in Charlottesville are making their voices heard in the name of racial justice.
About 15 people gathered along University Avenue this evening with signs to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They say he is the latest black man to die at the hands of law enforcement in the U.S.
Protestors say they reached a boiling point and felt they had to personally come out and do something.
“Whether you are white, black, brown or yellow - I think it’s time for us to unite and for all of us to really stand together because that’s the only way we’re going to beat this problem in this country. The killing of black men and women, and everyone in between, is very unjust," Protester Mark Flemming said.
Another protest is planned in front of the Charlottesville Police Department Saturday at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.