No charges to be filed in man’s death in Waynesboro

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro police say what ended in a man’s death last weekend started as a break-in and violent attack.
After investigating what happend May 23, officers say Marshal Elwood Staton Junior forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Yale Drive and assaulted her and her 31-year-old son with a bat. Staton was then stabbed in self defense and died from his injuries. The woman and her son were treated at Augusta Health.
The commonwealth’s attorney decided not to pursue any charges.
May 29, 2020 JOINT PRESS RELEASE, WAYNESBORO COMMONWEALTH’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AND WAYNESBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT:
On May 23, 2020 Waynesboro Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 300 block of Yale Drive in response to a 9-1-1 call for an active domestic violence situation. Upon arrival at the home, the officers found two individuals suffering from head injuries, and a third person, Marshal Elwood Staton, Jr., deceased from what appeared to be stab wounds.
Over the last several days, officers and detectives from the Waynesboro Police Department gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses regarding the death of Mr. Staton. Additionally, an autopsy was performed upon Mr. Staton on May 26, 2020 by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, Virginia. Based on the investigation to include the preliminary autopsy results, it has been determined that Staton forcibly entered the residence of his 57- year old ex-girlfriend and assaulted her and her 31-year old son with a wooden baseball bat striking them multiple times causing blunt force head injuries. During the course of this violent attack, Staton was stabbed multiple times with a knife in self-defense. The ex-girlfriend and her son were transported to Augusta Health where they were treated and then released. Staton was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner has determined that Staton’s death was a result of the stabbings. Staton sustained a total of three puncture wounds, one of which was determined by the Medical Examiner to be fatal. All of the puncture wounds were consistent with a knife that was recovered by Detectives from the scene of the crime.
Waynesboro Police Department Detectives have reviewed the results of their preliminary investigation with Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney, David L. Ledbetter. Based upon this review, the Waynesboro Police Department and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office are declining to pursue any criminal charges in this case at this time. Based on the totality of the evidence obtained, it appears that reasonable force was utilized by the resident to defend himself and his mother from Staton’s attack. The investigation remains open pending receipt of laboratory results from the Department of Forensic Science on evidence gathered from the residence.
