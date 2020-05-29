No charges to be filed in man’s death in Waynesboro

Over the last several days, officers and detectives from the Waynesboro Police Department gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses regarding the death of Mr. Staton. Additionally, an autopsy was performed upon Mr. Staton on May 26, 2020 by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, Virginia. Based on the investigation to include the preliminary autopsy results, it has been determined that Staton forcibly entered the residence of his 57- year old ex-girlfriend and assaulted her and her 31-year old son with a wooden baseball bat striking them multiple times causing blunt force head injuries. During the course of this violent attack, Staton was stabbed multiple times with a knife in self-defense. The ex-girlfriend and her son were transported to Augusta Health where they were treated and then released. Staton was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner has determined that Staton’s death was a result of the stabbings. Staton sustained a total of three puncture wounds, one of which was determined by the Medical Examiner to be fatal. All of the puncture wounds were consistent with a knife that was recovered by Detectives from the scene of the crime.