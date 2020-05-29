Missed opportunities for Tom Sox & Cavaliers with COVID-19 cancellations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If not for the coronavirus, the Tom Sox would be starting up their season this weekend.
Charlottesville was scheduled to play at Covington on Friday, and at Purcellville on Sunday, but the entire season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Valley Baseball League made the decision to cancel back in early April.
The league features college baseball players from all over the nation, and in the interest of player safety, no games will be played this year.
It's the first time since 1953 that no champion will be crowned.
The Tom Sox are the reigning VBL champs, as they won the title for the second time in the last three years in 2019.
Charlottesville Director of Promotions and Media Relations Drew Goodman says the team would have returned 10 to 12 players from last year’s squad.
“I was really excited about our roster this year," says Goodman. "We had the top junior college coach in the country, with Kory Koehler coming to us from Texas. We had great players, from all walks of life, really. We were returning guys, plus up-and-comers from some pretty big named schools. It was going to be a really good mix, and I think our fans were going to be really excited to see. Whenever we talk about it as a team, it’s the ’2020 Team That Never Was.' They’ll be an answer to a really good trivia question one day.”
The Tom Sox always open the season on the road.
The reason?
To avoid conflicts with UVA baseball.
The first round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament would have also been starting this weekend.
That means Regional play.
The Cavaliers missed out on the tournament in 2018 and 2019, after making it 14-years in a row.
But Virginia had a record of 14-4 when the season was canceled this year, and they were ranked 23rd in the Collegiate Baseball Top 25.
The Wahoos took 2-of-3 games against 7th ranked NC State in their first, and only, ACC series of the season right before the cancellation.
The five-round Major League Baseball draft will be held on June 10th and 11th.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.