Meriweather Mowing Service celebrating 30 years of serving the community

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -A business duo in Greene County says their lawn mowing company started decades ago when they had just one hour to get to their city league softball game, but decided to mow a lawn first.
In April 1990, Rod and Dave were two guys just starting a lawn mowing company.
“We knocked out my yard in like 20 minutes flat and we’re like, let’s start a mowing service. A year later we had 30 customers," Meriweather Co-Owner Rod Ballard said.
Now, 30 years later, Meriweather Mowing Service is raking in the success and lessons.
At first, the pair kept their day jobs, and they say at one point they found themselves working more than 80 hours a week with limited equipment.
“We had a couple of push mowers and an old ’71 Chevy. Then we moved on from there and we grew and grew and grew,” Ballard said.
They say there is a recipe for their success.
“Just to show up when you’re supposed to show up and do what you’re supposed to do and that seems to just build on itself,” Co-Owner Dave Norford said.
“Answer the phone, and you know, treat people right,” Ballard said.
They say the coronavirus has not changed much about their interactions with customers.
“You don’t need to be home. We don’t need to do anything except to show up and do what we need to do,” Norford said.
The longevity has the team filled with gratitude.
“I’m just glad that we have had the opportunity to be in this business for 30 years. It’s been a real blessing to us," Norford said.
The owners of Meriweather Mowing Service say they are looking forward to many more years of service.
