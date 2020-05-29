Ivy Foundation donates $2M to help study COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A large gift from a local nonprofit will be used to help the biomedical community at the University of Virginia study the coronavirus.
The Ivy Foundation in Charlottesville has donated $2 million towards COVID-19 research at UVA.
The foundation’s chairman, Dr. Robert Battle, says there are a lot of great ideas out there, and it is important to get seed money to researchers.
“There are great ideas everywhere, they just need a little seed money to get started,” Dr. Battle said. “Once they get started, if they can just get some promising data and proof of concept, then the huge amount of money can flow downstream.”
The Ivy Foundation has helped fund numerous projects in the past, including the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center and the Battle Building.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.