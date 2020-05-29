Improving Weekend Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a strong cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed along and ahead of it through this evening. Isolated severe weather risk continues. Any storm may produce local damaging wind, hail and flooding.
Any new shower and thunderstorm will exit after midnight.
The weather is looking better for the weekend. Temperatures will be lower than recent days. A noticeable drop in humidity Saturday night through Monday night.
A quick warming trend mid to late next week. It’ll be hot, hazy and more humid with a new scattered shower and thunderstorm risk.
Friday night: Mild and muggy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Most areas will be dry. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Light north breeze will bring a drier air mass.
Saturday night: Fair and pleasant. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Sunshiny, nice and dry. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows near a comfortable 50 degrees.
Monday: Sunshine, nice and dry. High sunburn index. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Becoming warmer and more humid. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 60s. Scattered shower/storm possible Tuesday night.
Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Isolated shower/storm chance. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday and Friday: Partly sunny. Hazy and muggy with a spotty shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.