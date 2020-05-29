Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The heat and humidity is on ! We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Today with above normal temperatures. A southwest wind will keep humidity levels high for now. A cold front to our west is moving east. Showers and storms are expected to develop later Today into this evening. Some of the storms that do develop will have a possibility of producing gusty wind a, heavy down pour and small hail. Conditions will begin to dry Tonight. A cooler and less humid air mass will gradually work into the region later Saturday, and is expected to stick around through early next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !