Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The heat and humidity is on ! We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Today with above normal temperatures. A southwest wind will keep humidity levels high for now. A cold front to our west is moving east. Showers and storms are expected to develop later Today into this evening. Some of the storms that do develop will have a possibility of producing gusty wind a, heavy down pour and small hail. Conditions will begin to dry Tonight. A cooler and less humid air mass will gradually work into the region later Saturday, and is expected to stick around through early next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mix of clouds and sunn with showers and storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: Early shower and storm, Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High:low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly suny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 50sa
