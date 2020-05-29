ACPD make arrests in connection with multiple larcenies

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are looking for one of several suspects in a string of recent thefts.
Officers want to find 24-year-old Jacob Leigh Smith. Police believe he and four others stole from vehicles and committed credit card fraud.
Police have already arrested four people after finding evidence during a search of a residence in the 2600 block of Hydraulic Road.
Brian Edward Dishman and Savanna Michelle Lloyd face larceny related charges. Brian Michael Mills and Kevin Jerome Hooper Jr. also face charges related to drugs and counterfeit cash.
Anyone with information on the case should call crime stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On May 28, 2020, detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department executed a search warrant at the 2600 block of Hydraulic Road in reference to recent thefts from vehicles and credit card frauds. As a result of the search warrant, detectives recovered stolen property linked to multiple larcenies in the Albemarle County area and arrested three individuals who were wanted from other jurisdictions on similar charges. A fourth person was later arrested linked to a credit card theft and fraud investigation from Albemarle County.
Arrests were made on the following individuals:
· Brian Edward Dishman, 36 years old, no fixed address
· 1 felony count for check forgery (18.2.172) out of Louisa County
· 1 misdemeanor count for larceny (18.2-96/18.2-104) out of the City of Charlottesville
· Brian Michael Mills, 41 years old from Orange County, VA
· 1 felony count possession of controlled substance (18.2-250) out of Culpeper
· 1 felony count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substance (18.2-248) out of Culpeper
· 1 felony count of knowingly posses a firearm after being a convicted felon (18.2-308.2) out of Culpeper
· Kevin Jerome Hooper, Jr., 27 years old from Orange County, VA
· 1 felony Capias on underlying charge of Grand Larceny of Firearms (18.2.95) out of Madison County
· 2 felony counts of possess or use counterfeit money (18.2.172) out of Madison County
· 1 felony count of stolen property (18.2.108.1) out of Madison County
· 1 felony count of larceny of bank notes (18.2-98) out of Madison County
· Savanna Michelle Lloyd, 24 years old from Scottsville, VA
· 2 misdemeanor Failure to Appear Capias for underlying charges of petit larceny out of Louisa
· 1 misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of credit card (18.2-195) out of Albemarle County
· 1 felony count of larceny of credit cards (18.2-192.1) out of Albemarle County
The Albemarle County Police Department is currently looking for 24-year-old Jacob Leigh Smith who is wanted in connection to this theft and fraud investigation.
This investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding these individuals or thefts is encouraged to contact Detective Megan Adams with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
