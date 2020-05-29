ACPD make arrests in connection with multiple larcenies

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On May 28, 2020, detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department executed a search warrant at the 2600 block of Hydraulic Road in reference to recent thefts from vehicles and credit card frauds. As a result of the search warrant, detectives recovered stolen property linked to multiple larcenies in the Albemarle County area and arrested three individuals who were wanted from other jurisdictions on similar charges. A fourth person was later arrested linked to a credit card theft and fraud investigation from Albemarle County.