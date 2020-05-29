ACPD asking drivers to avoid portion of Seminole Trail

Crews working on a water main break that has affected traffic on Seminole Trail in Albemarle County. (Source: WVIR)
May 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 12:25 PM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are asking drivers to avoid a portion of Seminole Trail in Albemarle County.

According to ACPD, northbound traffic on Seminole Trail at Seminole Lane is down to one lane around 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, due to a water line break.

Police believe lane closures are likely to last overnight into early Saturday, May 30, and are advising drivers to use another route.

Drivers who have to travel through the area are asked to use caution, and to follow the direction of officers and road crews

Posted by Albemarle County Police Department on Friday, May 29, 2020

