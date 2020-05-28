Warm & humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning rain associated with once Tropical Storm Bertha has currently moved away. A southerly wind will conditions warm and humid Today. There is still a chance for additional showers and a stray t-storm. Meanwhile an approaching cold front to our west is expected to trigger a few showers and storms Friday. Behind the front a cooler and less humid air mass will begin to work in this Weekend into early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy with stray shower or storm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with fog, Low around 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
