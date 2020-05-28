Warm & humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning rain associated with once Tropical Storm Bertha has currently moved away. A southerly wind will conditions warm and humid Today. There is still a chance for additional showers and a stray t-storm. Meanwhile an approaching cold front to our west is expected to trigger a few showers and storms Friday. Behind the front a cooler and less humid air mass will begin to work in this Weekend into early next week. Have a great and safe day !