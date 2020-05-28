Volunteers continue to provide free laundry services during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Buying laundry detergent can get expensive quickly, especially during tough times. One nonprofit is continuing to help provide laundry services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers distributed free laundry cards and detergent at Preston Suds Thursday, May 28, helping to make sure Charlottesville residents have access to clean clothes.
“We are spreading hope through the power of clean laundry,” Cutter Huston, founder of the Laundry Project branch in Charlottesville, said.
The initiative is providing $10,000 worth of laundry services to those in need.
Huston said laundry expenses are often overlooked by charities.
“Money is given out to people to have housing, and food, and water," Hudson said. "Laundry is one of those extra necessities that often goes overlooked, so we’re giving out this service today to help families stay clean.”
Volunteers recently distributed 225 laundry cards and more than 1,100 units of laundry detergent.
Huston said that going to the laundromat can cost anywhere from $1 to $5 per wash, not including the additional cost of using a dryer.
“What we’re doing is giving out laundry cards try to offset that cost during these hard economic times,” Huston said.
The nonprofit is encouraging community members to donate additional laundry supplies if they are able.
