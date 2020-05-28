UVA shares tentative plans for fall semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is sharing what the fall semester could look like on grounds. He sent an e-mail to the university community Thursday afternoon.
UVA is still planning to announce its final framework for the fall in mid-June, but Thursday’s e-mail shares current “planning assumptions”, with the goal of gathering feedback from the community.
The current plan is to start the fall semester as planned, with undergraduate courses beginning August 25. Students would be back on grounds for in-person classes, as long as state and federal public health guidelines allow.
Larger classes and classes taught by faculty with health concerns will remain online throughout the fall semester. Classes offered in-person will be available remotely, since some students will not be able to return to grounds.
A committee is still working to determine how many students can be on grounds this fall and safely living in the dorms. It’s also looking at how many in-person classes the university can host, given social distancing restrictions.
“This is the first step of probably many in terms of communications with the folks in the UVA community to let them know what they can expect in the fall," UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said. “And there are a series of assumptions we’re making about how things will go in August, but there will be a lot more detailed and specific information, and we will be working to answer the many questions that people have about what life will look like in the fall of 2020.”
President Ryan says this fall will not be a normal one, and he wants to hear from the university community and others about what they think of these plans.
