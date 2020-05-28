Students and artists creating mural in Scottsville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some student artists are creating a lot of buzz around Scottsville.
A group from the Discovery School of Virginia and the Scottsville Coalition of Artists and Nature are making a bee-themed mural at the Farmers Market Pavilion.
The coalition’s director, Erin Root, says she enjoys working on projects with students that allow them to express themselves to a wider community.
“Working with an individual student on a public project holds a lot of power, because they can see how they are directly impacting their community in a positive way,” Root said.
A senior at the Discover School of Virginia came up with the idea for the honeycomb-themed mural based on her relationship with her grandfather and how they bonded over beekeeping.
Scottsville is designated Bee City, and has policies to promote pollination.
