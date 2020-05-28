Skyline Church buys out food trucks during pandemic to feed community members

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Skyline Church in Charlottesville has seen a huge surge in numbers of people at their weekly food truck buyouts. The church provides free meals by buying out a local food truck every Thursday.
Since the weekly food truck buyout started, the numbers have almost doubled, now serving a total of over 1,400 people.
"I think some of that is just from being consistent. Like, you first start it -I think there are some people who are probably like, “Is the food really free? Is there a catch?” But I think now that we’ve been at this six, seven, eight weeks, people are like "oh, this is real. They’re here to help”,” Skyline Church Pastor Jeff Nicolette said.
Nicolette also says about to 80% of the people they serve each week are new people. The food truck buyout runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.