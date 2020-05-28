Showers & storms

s
Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High : low 80s
Tonight: Evening shoer, mostly cloudy, Low: around 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy, risk of storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60
Saturday: Partly sunny, High low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
