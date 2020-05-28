Sentara Martha Jefferson works to come up with long-term plan for COVID-19 treatment

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As health care providers work long hours to help keep coronavirus patients healthy, doctors at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are working to come up with a long-term treatment plan.
Infectious Disease Physician Keri Hall says staff worked quickly to adjust to an ever-changing situation.
“In the beginning we didn’t have enough supplies to even keep our staff safe, so we had to get very creative and do everything we could, we reorganized our hospital to have a specific COVID unit and that took a lot of work,” Hall said.
Hall says Sentara had a surge of COVID-19 patients early on, but with social distancing guidelines put in place the numbers tapered off. As staff continues to treat patients, Hall says they are doing everything they can to keep themselves and other patients safe.
“We have a totally separate ward for them with highly-trained staff and then the rest of the hospital is fully functional as well out of an abundance of caution we have all of our staff wearing masks,” Hall said.
As the state could begin to reopen over the next couple of weeks, Hall says doctors, nurses and all the health care providers are working to plan long term.
“We’re definitely preparing as if this is the new normal, only time will tell what is going to happen,” she said.
The hospital is currently keeping up with all directions from the Virginia Department of Health and the governor’s office and staying prepared in case there is another surge of cases.
