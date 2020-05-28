Isolated Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A very warm and muggy air mass will be in place through early Saturday. Spotty showers and thunderstorms possible through Friday morning. Tracking a cold front for late Friday afternoon and night. This will give us more shower and thunderstorm chances. Isolated severe weather is also possible. Localized damaging wind, hail and flooding are the greatest threats.
Drier air will filter in Saturday afternoon through Sunday. It’ll also be cooler on Sunday through Tuesday. Overnight lows will be very comfortable Saturday night through Monday night.
Warmer and more humid again mid to late next week with our next shower/thunder risk.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. A spotty shower/storm possible. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s.
Friday night: Shower and thunderstorm chance. Isolated severe weather possible. Mostly cloudy, tropically humid. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Turning drier and cooler Saturday night. Lows upper 50s. Patchy fog.
Sunday: Sunshine and comfortable. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Monday: Sunshine, low humidity. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Low near 60.
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. Isolated shower/thunder chance. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.