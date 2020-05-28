Charlottesville pharmaceutical company gets accelerated FDA review for drug that could help COVID-19 patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based pharmaceutical company has gotten an accelerated response from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a drug that could help COVID-19 patients.
With the help of researchers at the University of Virginia, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has developed a drug called trans sodium crocetinate or TSC for short. The drug would help coronavirus patients get more air into their lungs.
“If we can get more oxygen to them in their period of maximum oxygen deprivation, like when they’re in the hospital, then we may be able to significantly help those patients,” Co-founder of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals David Kalergis said.
The company hopes to have a clinical trial completed by the end of the summer.
