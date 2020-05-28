CFD: Fire alarm provided early warning in University Baptist Church fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a Charlottesville church Tuesday evening.
Crews responded to University Baptist Church around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters found a small fire and extinguished it quickly.
No injuries were reported, and minimal damage occurred at the church.
The Charlottesville Fire Department says the fire alarm installed and properly maintained by University Baptist Church provided an early notification that helped to prevent greater loss.
05/28/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Firefighters called to a fire alarm around 7 p.m. encountered smoke in a church sanctuary. A quick response by the City of Charlottesville firefighters prevented a catastrophic loss.
Firefighters from the Ridge Street Station arrived within minutes to the 1200 block of West Main Street.
The fire alarm installed and properly maintained by the church provided an early notification to the Charlottesville Fire Department who rapidly responded to prevent greater loss.
The city’s fire marshals are working with church leaders to investigate the cause of the fire.
