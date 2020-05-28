Cavaliers will have competition at ‘Thorterback’ in the fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When the Cavaliers’ coaching staff goes looking for a quarterback, they have a specific template in mind.
Part QB.
Part Superhero.
More specifically: The Norse God of Thunder.
Quarterbacks’ coach Jason Beck says they’ve found another 'Thorterback’ in Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson.
“I would put him in that group, of that Thorterback-type," says Beck, "meaning very capable as a runner. Very capable as a passer, and so a real, dynamic player, and a threat.”
Thompson is listed at a Thor-like, 6-foot-4, and 225-pounds.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says the plan was always to bring in another quarterback.
“I simply don’t believe you can win the ACC Coastal, or win the ACC, or have a successful football program without two very good quarterbacks," says Mendenhall. "I loved the situation we had with Bryce and Brennan, and now I really like the situation we have now with Brennan and Keytaon.”
After the graduation of Bryce Perkins, rising junior Brennan Armstrong entered the offseason as the presumed starter.
Beck says, “He’s been ready to play the last couple of years. He’s been making the most of this time and opportunity, to put himself in a position to be successful.”
If Armstrong wins the job, he'll be the first player recruited out of high school by the current staff to start at Virginia.
Mendenhall says, “We prefer to develop from within, and have a great succession plan in. I think you’ll see that developing, and coming, just to this point, we haven’t been able to pull it off yet.”
If Thompson wins, it’ll be the Wahoos’ fifth-straight season with a transfer starter, as Bryce Perkins followed Kurt Benkert.
But Beck isn't worried about scaring off High School recruits.
“These kids, they don’t look back that far," says Beck, "but when we got here, there wasn’t this great, recent quarterback play, where it was easy to get recruits. With the success we had at the quarterback spot, that has really changed, and there’s been a lot more interest from really good players, so I think that’ll work itself out.”
In the eleven years before Mendenhall took over the program, the Cavaliers had a different quarterback start the season opener in every year except one (Mike Rocco - 2011/12).
Benkert currently plays for the Falcons, while Perkins signed as a rookie free agent with the Rams.
