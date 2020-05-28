Albemarle County to provide free face masks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers from Albemarle County will provide free face masks Friday, the same day the Governor’s mask mandate takes effect.
Volunteers will be stationed in parking lots of five stores to hand out coverings in a contact-less way.
Masks will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Wyant’s Store in Crozet
- Crossroads Store in North Garden
- Joy's Food Store in Greenwood
- Buck Mountain Episcopal Church in Earlysville
- Cismont Market in Keswick
Albemarle County Release May 28, 2020:
Free Face Coverings for Pickup Around the County Tomorrow!
Volunteers from Albemarle County will be stationed in parking lots of local stores around the county from 11:30 am to 1 pm tomorrow, Friday, May 29 to hand out free face coverings to our residents.
Pickup will be contactless - you can drive up and we will place a covering in your vehicle's passenger seat.
Come find us at the following locations:
- Wyant's Store in Crozet
- Crossroads Store in North Garden
- Joy's Food Store in Greenwood
- Buck Mountain Episcopal Church in Earlysville
- Cismont Market in Keswick
Thank you so much to our community partners for sharing their space with us.
Please share with your friends and neighbors - we can’t wait to see you!
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.