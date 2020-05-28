ACAC furloughs employees due to economic impacts caused by coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ACAC has had to furlough or let go of 1,700 employees due to economic impacts caused by COVID-19.
The fitness and wellness company has branches in Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. ACAC says being furloughed allows employees to receive benefits through June. The company says it has not received any federal aid to help it stay afloat.
"It's really been a challenging time for us to navigate, certainly not having a opening date and certainty around how long this would last has been a challenge, but I think we're seeing some positive signs as of late which is good news," President/COO of ACAC Chris Craytor said.
The company is working on transitioning some of its services to outside to better meet reopening requirements.
