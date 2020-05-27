Warm, humid and unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy skies will be with us Today. As we continue to track a low off the southeast coast. A few showers will develop Today along with high humidity. Steadier rain will move across the area Tonight into Thursday. As temperatures and humidity rises, thunderstorms are expected for our late week. A few showers will linger into Saturday. However, by Sunday a cooler and less humid air mass will move in. Have a great and safe day !