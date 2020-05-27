Warm, humid and unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy skies will be with us Today. As we continue to track a low off the southeast coast. A few showers will develop Today along with high humidity. Steadier rain will move across the area Tonight into Thursday. As temperatures and humidity rises, thunderstorms are expected for our late week. A few showers will linger into Saturday. However, by Sunday a cooler and less humid air mass will move in. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with a few showers, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Rain and fog, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: around
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, with showers, High : low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High : mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
