UVA Medical Center ranks among America’s great hospitals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is once again ranked among the best hospitals in the country, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
UVA made the list for ’100 great hospitals in America'. Becker’s highlighted accolades from U.S. News and World Report, as well as efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, including clinical trials on potential treatments.
The publication considers innovation, patient care and patient outcomes, and it uses awards and third-party data to come up with its rankings.
UVA Health release Wednesday, May 27:
National ‘100 Great Hospitals’ List Honors UVA Medical Center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, May 27, 2020 – Becker’s Hospital Review, a national healthcare publication, has named UVA Medical Center to its 2020 list of “100 great hospitals in America.”
According to Becker’s, the listed hospitals are known for their innovation and for being nationally recognized for patient care and patient outcomes. Along with nominations, the publication considers awards and rankings from third-party groups when assembling its 100 great hospitals list.
In its description of UVA Medical Center, Becker’s highlighted UVA’s ranking as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia for 2019-2020 by U.S. News & World Report. UVA had three adult specialties and eight pediatrics specialties nationally ranked by U.S. News.
Becker’s also highlighted UVA’s research efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an example, the writeup cited a clinical trial that is examining convalescent plasma as a potential COVID-19 treatment.
“We are pleased to earn this honor from Becker’s Hospital Review,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “This award not only recognizes the breadth of excellent specialty care we provide for our patients across Virginia and in neighboring states, but it also highlights our nationally acclaimed programs in education and research.”
####
UVA Health includes a 612-bed hospital, the UVA School of Medicine, a level I trauma center, nationally recognized cancer and heart centers and primary and specialty clinics throughout Central Virginia. UVA is recognized for excellence by U.S. News & World Report, Best Doctors in America and America’s Top Doctors.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.