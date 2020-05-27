UVA announces changes to emergency administrative leave policy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting next week, the University of Virginia will no longer provide pay for employees who are unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, either remotely or in person.
Beginning June 1, the university says “pay continuity” will no longer be available for those who can no longer perform their jobs due to COVID-19. That means emergency administrative leave is no longer available as a leave type.
According to UVA’s Human Resources website, employees who receive benefits but cannot work can use their paid time off starting June 1 if they wish to do so. Employees who do not have time off available will be considered to be on leave without pay, and are eligible to apply for unemployment.
NBC29 reached out to UVA Wednesday for comment on the policy change, but have not yet received a response.
The university states benefits will continue for employees. The contributions will be taken out of future paychecks once they return to work.
