Tractor trailer crashes into the Somerset Center Store
May 27, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 11:56 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tractor trailer has crashed into the Somerset Center Store in Orange County. Reports indicate that the store has sustained extensive damage.

The Orange Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene. According to the OVFC Facebook post, “all people from inside the store have been treated, transported and accounted for by emergency personnel.”

