Teachers, staff at Woodbrook Elementary hold end-of-year parade for students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, parents and students of Woodbrook Elementary were treated to an end of the school year parade, social distance style.
Over 50 cars, driven by Woodbrook staff and teachers, drove through nearby neighborhoods, honking and flying blue and yellow balloons. Some carried signs reading "we miss you!" and "happy summer!"
Many smiling faces, both young and old, witnessed the parade, waving enthusiastically from the safety of their lawns.
