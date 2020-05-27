Steadier Rain Late Tonight. Warm, Humid Late Week with Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain in association with weakening Tropical Depression Bertha across the Carolinas will continue to move northwest into Southwest Virginia and spread across our region late tonight into Thursday morning. Some localized flooding is possible mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge. Rain amounts could approach or exceed one inch. Heavier rain is expected to remain farther to our southwest overnight.
After the rain Thursday morning, remaining warm and humid with some scattered afternoon storms. Remaining unsettled, warm and humid Friday with scattered showers and storms, in advance of an approaching cold front. Currently, this front looks to clear our area, by midday Saturday so after some morning showers, drier conditions and less humid by the afternoon and into Sunday. A dry start is expected early next week.
Tonight: Steadier rain late, some heavy, isolated storm, areas of fog. Low mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: AM rain. Mostly cloudy, warm, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, warm, humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Mainly Am showers/storm. Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.. Lows near 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers/storm. Highs low 80s.
