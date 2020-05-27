Spanberger calls on IRS to improve quality of customer service

In conversations with my constituents, I have heard story after story detailing how the information provided by these representatives was nothing more than a regurgitation of the information already available online, or how they still are unable to reach a representative. This is unacceptable. Our constituents need more information, not merely the same information presented in a different fashion. Americans need to be able to inquire about the status of their rebates and be able to get help directly from IRS representatives in sorting out their cases, not merely hear information on the program as a whole. I call on the IRS to share information with Congress as to the obstacles they are facing in providing information to taxpayers on an individual basis. If this withholding of specific, individual information is an active choice, I ask the agency to provide their rationale for this choice.