Showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Tropical Storm Bertha formed quickly this morning off the coast of South Carolina. It made landfall this morning bringing rain and wind to coastal South Carolina. Currently we have received a few sprinkles, however, steadier showers are expected Tonight. As the atmosphere warms and becomes more humid thunderstorms could develop Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile a cold front to our west will bring more unsettled conditions Friday and Saturday. High pressure will build behind the front . Expect a nice stretch of weather with sunshine, lower humidity and slightly below average temperatures starting Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe day !