Showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Tropical Storm Bertha formed quickly this morning off the coast of South Carolina. It made landfall this morning bringing rain and wind to coastal South Carolina. Currently we have received a few sprinkles, however, steadier showers are expected Tonight. As the atmosphere warms and becomes more humid thunderstorms could develop Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile a cold front to our west will bring more unsettled conditions Friday and Saturday. High pressure will build behind the front . Expect a nice stretch of weather with sunshine, lower humidity and slightly below average temperatures starting Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with a few showers, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy with fog and steadier rain, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers ad storms, High: lo 80s...Low: around 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny with showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
