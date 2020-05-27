Sheetz proposes Albemarle County store across from Wawa

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An intersection on Route 29 in Albemarle County could become a battleground for loyalists of two popular Pennsylvania-based convenience stores.
The initial site plan submitted to the county’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) shows a gas station and convenience store with a car wash and drive-thru for Sheetz. The ARB is expected to get a look at the plans at its meeting Monday, June 1.
Sheetz currently has locations nearby on Rt. 29 in Ruckersville, as well as convenience store-only shop on University Avenue in Charlottesville.
Wawa expects to open its store on Rt. 29 in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.