Sheetz proposes Albemarle County store across from Wawa
Sheetz is proposing its first location in Albemarle County on the northwest corner of Route 29 and Airport Road. (Source: WVIR)
By Matt Talhelm | May 27, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 4:18 PM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An intersection on Route 29 in Albemarle County could become a battleground for loyalists of two popular Pennsylvania-based convenience stores.

Sheetz submitted plans to build its first location in the county on the northwest corner of Airport Road right across from the construction site of the area’s first Wawa.

The initial site plan submitted to the county’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) shows a gas station and convenience store with a car wash and drive-thru for Sheetz. The ARB is expected to get a look at the plans at its meeting Monday, June 1.

Sheetz currently has locations nearby on Rt. 29 in Ruckersville, as well as convenience store-only shop on University Avenue in Charlottesville.

Wawa expects to open its store on Rt. 29 in the fall.

