Richmond International Airport reports massive decrease in air travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond International Airport reported a decrease in air travel for the month of April.
The airport reported a 96.4 percent decrease in total passenger traffic for April 2020 versus the same period a year earlier.
For the fiscal 2020 year through April, passenger traffic has decreased 11.0 percent year over year.
American Airlines was the market leader in April with a 40.9 percent share. Delta Airlines came in at second with 24.6 percent and United came in at third with 12.7 percent.
Allegiant canceled all Richmond flights in April.
Aircraft operations decreased 63.6 percent in April.
Operations are now showing a decrease of 5.0 percent for fiscal 2020 year to date.
Airlines reduced flight schedules 56.1percent compared to the same period a year ago.
By the end of the month, about half of the remaining flights were subject to cancellation within 48 hours of departure.
As a part of accepting CARES Act funds, air carriers agreed to, among other things, minimum service obligations.
For larger carriers in the Richmond market, such as Delta, American, and United, the minimum service obligation is five flights per week.
For smaller airlines, the minimum service obligation is three flights per week.
Spirit, who had paused Richmond service for most of April, resumed thrice-weekly flights to Orlando on May 2nd.
The carrier, before the COVID-19 pandemic, had served both Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando on a daily basis.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.