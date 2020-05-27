PVCC KidsCollege summer program goes virtual, increases offerings

About Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeEstablished in 1972, Piedmont Virginia Community College is a nonresidential two-year institution of higher education that serves Central Virginia – principally, residents of the City of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson. PVCC is one of 23 community colleges in Virginia that comprise the Virginia Community College System. PVCC is committed to providing access to a college education for all who can benefit, an opportunity for each student to reach her/his potential, and excellence in all programs and services. Visit www.pvcc.edu.