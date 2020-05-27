PVCC KidsCollege summer program goes virtual, increases offerings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An annual summer program at Piedmont Virginia Community College is going virtual due to the health crisis, giving staff a chance to make it bigger than ever.
KidsCollege@PVCC is entering its 11th year and will offer more classes for more age groups at lower fees. Students from Pre-K to ninth grade will be accepted.
The summer program runs from June 1 to August 28 and focuses on both STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and art-based projects.
More than 200 different classes are available to students, and some include parent opportunities. Families can learn more by calling 434-961-5354m emailing kidscollege@pvcc.edu, or visiting the KidsCollege website.
Piedmont Virginia Community College Release, Wednesday, May 27:
PVCC Workforce Services Division Announces Online KidsCollege With New Academies for 2020
Charlottesville, Va. – May 27, 2020 – The Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) Workforce Services Division announces KidsCollege@PVCC, which will be online for 2020, offering more classes for more age groups, and lower fees. The KidsCollege summer program runs from June 1–August 28, 2020, with STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and arts project-based academies.
Now offering classes for age groups from pre-K to rising ninth graders, KidsCollege has been providing a summer education platform for young learners for over a decade. The 2020 online program lineup includes new parent-child classes and new programs in career exploration, Star Wars engineering and fashion design, to name a few. Over 200 classes will be offered online this summer.
"In this time of online learning, we are thrilled that KidsCollege@PVCC is able to offer new classes, for more age groups, at a cost-effective rate,” stated Dean of Workforce Services Valerie Palamountain. The academies will be delivered online to continue access to summer learning and fun, and ensure participant safety.
To learn more about KidsCollege@PVCC visit www.pvcc.edu/kidscollege or contact the KidsCollege team at 434-961-5354 or kidscollege@pvcc.edu.
About Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeEstablished in 1972, Piedmont Virginia Community College is a nonresidential two-year institution of higher education that serves Central Virginia – principally, residents of the City of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson. PVCC is one of 23 community colleges in Virginia that comprise the Virginia Community College System. PVCC is committed to providing access to a college education for all who can benefit, an opportunity for each student to reach her/his potential, and excellence in all programs and services. Visit www.pvcc.edu.
