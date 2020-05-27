Many Charlottesville businesses are pleased with Northam’s new mask protocol

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This Friday, people in Virginia are required to wear a mask in public indoor spots. Governor Ralph Northam announced this during his press conference Tuesday afternoon.
The response from some downtown Charlottesville businesses is overwhelmingly positive.
Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President Elizabeth Cromwell says that many are relieved they can all be on the same page now with a clear guideline. “I actually think the requirement for masks will give them some comfort in that they’re all following the same protocols."
Re-opening a business amid a pandemic is not an easy task.
“The businesses that I’ve talked to have been, I think, frustrated somewhat over the last few weeks by the lack of clear direction or clear requirements,” Cromwell said.
Now, some businesses feel they have more clarity and a simple solution to make everyone feel safer. The mask mandate will be monitored by the Virginia Department of Health rather than the police.
“From what I have seen people are going they’re wasting no expense on getting these protocols right is a huge sacrifice for a lot of these businesses,” Cromwell said. “It’s something that’s really just more of a standard protocol kind of an almost a social contract that here’s how we’re going to do it."
Many businesses such as Magpie Knits have already had their own masking protocols in place anyways.
“The mandate really hasn’t changed anything because we’ve been requiring masks all along,” Magpie Co-Owner Susan Bashline said.
So far, they have not had any issues with customers. “Usually when we say ‘no, we’re more comfortable if you wear the mask’ there’s not too much pushback,” Bashline said.
If you don’t own a mask, some businesses have their own supply of free disposable ones.
“There are a few people that come in with no masks but they’re just fine to use one of the masks we provided for them to shop around," Sweet ReLeaf Employee Kate McCandlish said. "I like that, it’s very encouraging.”
“So we have purchased some masks that we have for people, you know disposable of course,” Bashline said.
Cromwell thinks Charlottesville businesses can set the example for businesses across the country trying to get back on their feet.
“I think it’s really a very positive thing that we’re trying to get it right here, and we’re trying to project that to the rest of the region and the rest of the country,” Cromwell said.
You do not have to have the mask on while eating or exercising, or if you’re having trouble breathing.
