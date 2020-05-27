Fork Union Village Restaurant permanently closing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keith and Julie Jones, the owners of the Fork Union Village Restaurant, posted on Facebook, Monday afternoon, that the restaurant is closing for good. Fork Union Village Restaurant has been a part of the community since the late 1960s but because of the economic impact of the coronavirus, there was no way to save it.
“It’s with sad hearts we have to do this but we’ve just come to a place where it’s virtually impossible to keep the restaurant open,” Keith Jones said.
Because of social distancing and restrictions on businesses, Fork Union Village Restaurant had been closed since April 28 but had intentions to reopen.
Even with Phase 1 of reopening taking place in Virginia, Keith and Julie wouldn’t be able to open the restaurant because there is no outside seating. Customers are upset about the decision to permanently close the restaurant, but they understand given the circumstances.
“It’s unfortunate that this pandemic, probably, has destroyed their life and their livelihood,” Richard Eaton, a customer, said.
Keith and Julie Jones said they have had a few conversations with people about the possibility of reopening the restaurant at some point in the future, but they are still uncertain what the future holds.
