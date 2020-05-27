Dominion Energy warns Virginia customers of potential scams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy is warning people to learn how to recognize scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are recent reports of someone calling from a Staunton phone number claiming to be a Dominion worker and threatening to disconnect customers’ service immediately. Dominion says it is not disconnecting anyone’s service at this time, and its representatives would never call and threaten you.
