Dominion Energy warns Virginia customers of potential scams
May 27, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 7:49 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy is warning people to learn how to recognize scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are recent reports of someone calling from a Staunton phone number claiming to be a Dominion worker and threatening to disconnect customers’ service immediately. Dominion says it is not disconnecting anyone’s service at this time, and its representatives would never call and threaten you.

