Albemarle County Girl Scout camp goes virtual for the summer

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Although Sugar Hollow Day Camp will be empty this summer, campers will still be able to roast marshmallows and sing campfire songs with their friends. Only this time, it’ll be through a computer screen.
Normally, the annual summer camp hosts Girl Scouts from across the globe. However, in-person activities are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This July, the camp will be offering a free virtual camp for the first time. Campers can complete outdoor skills modules, take part in live group sessions with other campers their age, and even receive do-it-yourself craft and project kits.
The camp is free for all girls ages 5 to 17.
Executive Director Amelie Smucker says volunteers are working to make this year’s camp as realistic as possible.
“We’ve taken the core of all of our favorite camp traditions, and we’ve used digital platforms as a tools to let girls continue to participate in that,” Smucker said. “Because we know as much as we’re disappointed as adults not to get to go outside and do our favorite things, the girls are just as disappointed."
Registration for the camp is online and open. The deadline to register is June 1.
