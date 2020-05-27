Albemarle County buffet dishes out hot meals for frontline workers with new program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County buffet is dishing out hot meals to those who are working the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Wood Grill Buffet has a new program and is asking the community to let them know which companies and businesses are in need of food.
The buffet is giving back to its community with its Pay it Forward program. Staff members are packing and delivering meals to those who need it most during COVID-19.
“We've been you know trying to figure out new ways to get our food out to the public and kind of reinventing the wheel so to speak,” Co-owner Karen Proffitt said. “It's a nice way to give back to the people that have been there since day one."
Staff members have also prepared a whole new menu with some classic fan favorites for workers to choose from.
“We have enough products on hand, we try to feed as many people as we can,” Co-owner Justin Proffitt said.
New protocols and procedures make getting the job done a little bit more of a challenge, but employees say it's worth it.
“Sometimes at work, it’s a little hectic, but my heart feels calm and warm when I go home because I know we do get to feed some families,” Justin said.
Until the number of cases of coronavirus hits a steady downward trend, frontline workers will still have some tough days ahead of them.
“There's a lot of people out there that don't have a choice to be where they're working, and it was very scary especially in the beginning when people didn't know,” Karen said.
If you know someone or a group that needs food during this time, click here.
