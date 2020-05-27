Albemarle Circuit Court again allowing in-person hearings

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle Circuit Court is opening its doors again, but with some changes in places due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The court had been utilizing secure video remote to conduct hearings before Wednesday, May 27.
Only a few people are allowed into the court, and only grand juries are being seated. Additionally, one witness can appear before the jury at a time, and everyone inside the courthouse is required to wear a mask at all times.
Everyone in the Clerk’s Office has to wear a face mask, use hand sanitizer, and have their temperature taken.
“The thing that we we’re asking the most of is understanding that opening up is not an event, it is a process. And it will be gradual over the course of really what is going to be very many months,” Albemarle County Clerk of Court John Zug said. “We’re asking people to please have patience, because the fact is everything is going to go slower than it did before.”
Zug says the court has established that around 12 people may safely be seated in the courtroom, not including persons at counsel tables. Criminal cases are also taking priority over civil cases.
Albemarle Circuit Court will be operating with reduced staff in the office until at least July 6.
