WATCH: Gov. Northam delivers update on COVID-19 in Virginia

Northam announced that starting Friday, May 29, that folks are required to wear masks inside public places, on public transportation, places where people congregate, and businesses. Exceptions will be allowed, including while eating or drinking, exercising, those with trouble breathing, and children under age 10. The governor says enforcement would be done through the Virginia Department of Health - similar to health inspections of restaurants - rather than using law enforcement. Governor’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer says they are aware of equity and practical issues of enforcement for this, and a special session of the General Assembly is expected later this summer. There is no timeline for how long this policy will be in place.