UVA School of Law softball league raises $20,000 for charity
Some students at the University of Virginia’s School of Law raised more than $20,000 for charity, despite this year’s major fundraiser being canceled. (Source: UVA SCHOOL OF LAW)
May 26, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 10:35 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some students at the University of Virginia’s School of Law raised more than $20,000 for charity, despite this year’s major fundraiser being canceled.

The 37th Annual North Grounds Softball League Invitational was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser typically brings more than 1,000 law students from 50 different schools to Charlottesville, but the community and other schools still came together to help donate $20,000 to ReadyKids.

The money will be used to help provide early childhood learning services for disadvantaged youth.

