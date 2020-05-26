UVA School of Law softball league raises $20,000 for charity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some students at the University of Virginia’s School of Law raised more than $20,000 for charity, despite this year’s major fundraiser being canceled.
The 37th Annual North Grounds Softball League Invitational was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fundraiser typically brings more than 1,000 law students from 50 different schools to Charlottesville, but the community and other schools still came together to help donate $20,000 to ReadyKids.
The money will be used to help provide early childhood learning services for disadvantaged youth.
