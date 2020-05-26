UVA baseball players earn All-American honors

Gelof has started every game of his college career at third base including each of the 18 contests in 2020. He batted .349 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 RBI. The second-year led the ACC in total bases (47), slugging percentage (.746) and runs scored (24). Gelof hit five home runs, the sixth-most in the ACC, including two against then-No. 7 NC State on March 1.