UVA baseball players earn All-American honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia baseball players Zack Gelof and Chris Newell were both named Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday.
Newell is the first UVA freshman to earn All-American honors since Danny Hultzen in 2009.
The centerfielder batted .407 this year, and he was second in the ACC with 20 RBI.
Gelof batted .349 in his sophomore season, and the third baseman led the league in total bases, slugging percentage, and runs scored.
The College Baseball Postseason was scheduled to begin this Friday, before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
UVA Athletics Media Release
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Sophomore Zack Gelof (Rehoboth Beach, Del.) and freshman Chris Newell (Newtown Square, Pa.) were both named Second Team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday (May 26).
Newell is the first Virginia freshman to garner All-America honors since Danny Hultzen in 2009. Including Gelof and Newell, a total of 29 players have collected All-America accolades under head coach Brian O’Connor.
The 2020 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper All-America teams reflect all games played before the season was stopped in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gelof has started every game of his college career at third base including each of the 18 contests in 2020. He batted .349 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 RBI. The second-year led the ACC in total bases (47), slugging percentage (.746) and runs scored (24). Gelof hit five home runs, the sixth-most in the ACC, including two against then-No. 7 NC State on March 1.
Newell was the Cavaliers everyday centerfielder his first year on grounds and led the team with a .407 batting average (24-for-59) and 20 RBI. Over his final 13 games, he went 23-for-48 (.479) at the plate with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 RBI. Newell ranked in the top-five in the ACC in five different categories - RBI (T-2nd), on-base percentage (2nd), slugging percentage (3rd), runs (T-3rd), total bases (T-4th), stolen bases (T-5th).
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.