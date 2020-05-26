Tracking low pressure and a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure east of Nova Scotia is keeping conditions dry Today. Despite the mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will warm to normal levels. Areas of fog are expected Tonight. Wednesday will get off to a dry start, however, approaching moisture associated with a southern low will begin to move in later in the day. Steadier rain is expected Thursday and a cold front to our west will enhance our chances for scattered storms and showers Friday and Saturday. Conditions are expected to dry and clear by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy and seasonal, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with fog, Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers later, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rai, High: around 80...Low: around 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.