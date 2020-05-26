Tracking low pressure and a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure east of Nova Scotia is keeping conditions dry Today. Despite the mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will warm to normal levels. Areas of fog are expected Tonight. Wednesday will get off to a dry start, however, approaching moisture associated with a southern low will begin to move in later in the day. Steadier rain is expected Thursday and a cold front to our west will enhance our chances for scattered storms and showers Friday and Saturday. Conditions are expected to dry and clear by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !