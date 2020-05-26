Orange Co. health and rehabilitation center reports case of COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dogwood Village of Orange County Health and Rehabilitation Center reports one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a letter, administrator Pamela Doshier says the facility is doing everything it can to contain the spread of the virus, and they are working with local and state health officials to ensure that.
Doshier says Dogwood Village Health and Rehabilitation Center will contact family members directly if any patient tests positive for COVID-19.
05/26/2020 Letter from Pamela E Doshier:
Residents and Family Members:
We regret to inform you that Dogwood Village of Orange County Health and Rehabilitation has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff continues to be our top priority. We are doing everything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Dogwood Village Health and Rehabilitation, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
Due to government privacy requirements, we cannot divulge specific information about the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
We know you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we continue to restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus to others. We will contact you directly if your loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.
We recognize that this is a very difficult time for everyone and we will continue to provide you with frequent updates. Please know that we are adhering to guidelines from the local and state health departments, which continue to evolve as we learn more about this virus.
We realize that you may have questions and encourage you to contact our Infection Control Preventionist, Jennifer Harper, RN at 540-672-2611 or email her at jharper@dogwoodvillageocva.org.
Sincerely,
Pamela E Doshier, NHA, MBA, CD Administrator
