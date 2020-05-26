Mostly cloudy and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our northeast will keep us dry Today. However, an easterly wind will keep the area mostly cloudy. Meanwhile, we continue to track an area of low pressure to our south and a cold front to our west. Rain showers from the southern low will begin to move in later Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms will advance across the area Thursday, Friday and linger into Saturday. Sunday looks sunny and pleasant. Have a great and safe day !