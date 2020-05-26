Mostly cloudy and seasonal

Unsettled stretch

By David Rogers | May 26, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 6:46 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our northeast will keep us dry Today. However, an easterly wind will keep the area mostly cloudy. Meanwhile, we continue to track an area of low pressure to our south and a cold front to our west. Rain showers from the southern low will begin to move in later Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms will advance across the area Thursday, Friday and linger into Saturday. Sunday looks sunny and pleasant. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy and seasonal, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Cloudy with rain, High: around 80...Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

