CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our northeast will keep us dry Today. However, an easterly wind will keep the area mostly cloudy. Meanwhile, we continue to track an area of low pressure to our south and a cold front to our west. Rain showers from the southern low will begin to move in later Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms will advance across the area Thursday, Friday and linger into Saturday. Sunday looks sunny and pleasant. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy and seasonal, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Cloudy with rain, High: around 80...Low: around 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.