More Humid Ahead with Showers and Storms

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with some scattered showers, highs in the 70s. Watching a tropical disturbance off the Southeast coast that will move inland into the Carolinas later Wednesday. Forecast models track this system up into the Mid-Atlantic region with showers and thunderstorms, and with the higher humidity, some heavy downpours. A cold front approaches Friday into Saturday with additional rain and thunderstorm chances. 1 to 2 inches of rainfall projected at this time from Wednesday through Saturday.