More Humid Ahead with Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Increasingly more humid, with showers and storms as we move into the mid and late week.
Mostly cloudy Wednesday with some scattered showers, highs in the 70s. Watching a tropical disturbance off the Southeast coast that will move inland into the Carolinas later Wednesday. Forecast models track this system up into the Mid-Atlantic region with showers and thunderstorms, and with the higher humidity, some heavy downpours. A cold front approaches Friday into Saturday with additional rain and thunderstorm chances. 1 to 2 inches of rainfall projected at this time from Wednesday through Saturday.
Dry, pleasant and less humid conditions return by Sunday and into early next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Few scattered showers. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.. Lows near 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.
